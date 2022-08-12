Rodriguez (personal) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six across five scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez stretched out to 53 pitches after he covered three frames in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Lakeland. He may make one additional rehab appearance, but Rodriguez should be back in the Detroit rotation by the end of August barring any setbacks.

