Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out three.

Rodriguez was able to keep the Angels off the board for three innings after Mike Moustakas' two-run double in the first. However, Los Angeles would add another two runs in the fifth, forcing Rodriguez out of the game after 90 pitches. The 30-year-old southpaw had won his previous two starts, allowing just four runs over 12 innings. Rodriguez's ERA now sits at 2.95 with a 1.03 WHIP and 91:21 K:BB across 15 starts (88.1 innings) this season.