Valencia (quadriceps) has been cleared for all baseball activities Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Valencia has been dealing with a strained left quad but appears ready to play in Grapefruit League exhibitions in the coming days. The 26-year-old backstop split the 2025 campaign between Double-A and Triple-A and slashed .311/.382/.559 with 24 home runs, 95 RBI and 64 runs scored across 433 plate appearances.