Valencia went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double and three runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Valencia was dialed in at the plate Friday, and he set a new season high with the three walks as well as reaching base five times overall. The rookie has been a revelation with a .350/.391/.617 slash line across 128 plate appearances. It remains to be seen how Detroit will manage both Valencia and Dillon Dingler behind the plate in 2027, but Valencia has seemingly earned a role, perhaps as a more frequent DH option.