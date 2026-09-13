Valencia went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Rockies.

Valencia isn't seeing everyday playing time as the backup to Dillon Dingler behind the plate, but he's performing well when given the opportunity. The 26-year-old rookie is slashing .320/.340/.598 with six home runs and 18 RBI across 97 at-bats so far this season. It will be interesting to see what Valencia's role will be in 2027, as it appears he can hit at the MLB level, but the 27-year-old Dingler also looks to be part of Detroit's long-term plans.