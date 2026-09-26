Valencia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

His one knock was a big one, as Valencia lofted a curveball from Pittsburgh closer Mason Montgomery just over the wall in left field for a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Valencia's seventh homer in 41 games since making his big-league debut in early July, a stretch in which he's also delivered a stunning .344/.383/.624 slash line. Dillon Dingler is locked in as Detroit's No. 1 catcher, but Valencia has made a strong case to be a regular part of the lineup in 2027, either at DH or behind the plate when Dingler gets a day off.