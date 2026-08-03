Tigers' Eduardo Valencia: Drives in four

Valencia went 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Valencia has gone 9-for-19 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over five contests since his recall from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. The catcher isn't guaranteed to get a ton of playing time behind Dillon Dingler, but Valencia is at least making a good case for himself. Over a couple of stints in the majors this season, the 26-year-old is batting .452 (14-for-31) with four home runs, three doubles, 11 RBI and nine runs scored across 11 games.