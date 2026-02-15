The Tigers announced Sunday that Valencia (quadriceps) is completing a return-to-play running progression but is otherwise taking part in all baseball activities, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Valencia is working his way back from a left quad strain and doesn't look like he'll be fully cleared by the time Grapefruit League play gets underway this week. The 26-year-old backstop was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Toledo before the end of camp.