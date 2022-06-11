Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's start against the Blue Jays, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez gave up 10 runs against the Yankees last week and didn't fare much better against Toronto on Friday. The right-hander allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings to take the loss, bringing his record this season to 0-2. Rodriguez will lose his spot in the rotation following his pair of subpar outings and will attempt to sort things out in the minors. The Tigers haven't yet announced who will take on a starting role following Rodriguez's demotion.