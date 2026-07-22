Tigers' Framber Valdez: Clobbered by Cubs

Valdez (5-7) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Valdez made his first start since July 9, but the extra time off didn't seem to do him any favors. The lefty hurler allowed the first seven batters he faced to reach base, and he was pulled with two outs in the first frame after forcing home a run by issuing a bases-loaded walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong. It was the second time in Valdez's career that he's been unable to get out of the first inning, and it was the third time this season that he's surrendered five or more runs in a start. Valdez's initial campaign with Detroit has been mostly a disappointment, as his 4.57 ERA is the seventh-worst mark among qualified MLB hurlers.