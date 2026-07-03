Tigers' Framber Valdez: Ineffective in loss

Valdez (4-6) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

Valdez was hit early and often, as the Rangers built a 5-0 lead through four frames. The left-hander threw 17 of 26 first pitches for strikes but had trouble putting batters away -- he notched only three whiffs and one punchout. Valdez completed at least six innings in 22 of 31 regular-season starts while going 13-11 for the Astros last year, but it's been a different story during his first campaign in Detroit. He's tossed six-plus innings in a more modest 11 of 18 starts in 2026 and is now 4-6 on the season. Valdez will look to begin to turn around what has been a subpar campaign so far in his next start, which is lined up to be a home matchup against the Athletics.