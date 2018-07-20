Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws off mound
Liriano (back) threw off a mound with no discomfort Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Liriano left with back tightness in his last start Sunday, but he was not placed on the disabled list and is scheduled to start Monday in Kansas City. It appears that he's on track to do just that, barring setbacks.
