Soto (2-6) allowed five runs on two hits and three walks against the Rays on Sunday. He recorded two outs and took the loss.

Soto entered a scoreless contest in the ninth inning and quickly lost control of things. He coughed up two runs and was charged with all three runners he left on base. He had gone eight straight appearances without allowing an earned run and he saw his ERA jump to 3.26 after his worst outing of the season. Soto is still riding a streak of seven straight converted saves.