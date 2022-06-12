Soto picked up the save Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one and walking one.

Soto snagged his 13th save of the season Saturday against the Jays. He had a scare in the ninth inning after allowing hits to Gabriel Moreno and Cavan Biggio, followed by an RBI single from George Springer. But the veteran reliever kept his composure and escaped without allowing too much damage. His ERA shot up to 2.05 after the outing, but Soto appears to have a clear hold on the closer role in Detroit.