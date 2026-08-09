Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Reaches 100.1 mph in return

Jobe (1-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.

Jobe's first big-league outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June couldn't have gone much better, as he didn't allow his first hit until there was one out in the fourth inning. The right-hander was understandably limited to 71 pitches, but that was enough for him to complete five frames and pick up the victory. Jobe sat in the high-90s with his fastball and topped out at 100.1 mph, so his velocity doesn't seem to have diminished despite the surgery. With Tarik Skubal traded to the Dodgers and Jack Flaherty (forearm) still on the IL, Jobe has a chance to cement a spot in the Tigers' rotation. His next start is slated to come at home against the White Sox.