Jobe (back) is in the middle of the long-toss portion of his throwing program, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jobe was diagnosed with lumbar spine inflammation back in mid-March and is expected to miss at least half of the season. The 20-year-old is a top-100 prospect but will have a lot of catching up to do to get back on track.
