The Tigers won't call up Turner from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Turner had been scheduled to fill the opening in the rotation created by Blaine Hardy's (elbow) placement on the 10-day disabled list, but the Tigers apparently had a late change of heart. Rather than bringing in Turner, who was lit up for seven runs (five earned) over one inning in his lone start with the big club Aug. 7, the Tigers will start Buck Farmer on Sunday in what amounts to a bullpen game.