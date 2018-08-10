Tigers' Jacob Turner: Designated for assignment
Turner was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.
Turner was removed from the roster to make room for new signing Zach McAllister. He appeared just once for the Tigers, getting blown up for seven runs in a one-inning start. His 5.37 career ERA would seem to make him an unlikely candidate to be claimed off waivers.
