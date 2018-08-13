Tigers' Jacob Turner: Reports to Triple-A
Turner cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Turner will report to the Mud Hens after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old struggled mightily in his lone appearance for the Tigers this season, allowing seven runs (five earned) through just one inning of work. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Tigers' Jacob Turner: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Jacob Turner: Lasts just one inning in loss•
-
Tigers' Jacob Turner: Contract purchased ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Jacob Turner: Will join Tigers ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Tigers' Jacob Turner: Inks minors deal with Detroit•
-
Jacob Turner: Cut loose by Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...