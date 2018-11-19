Turner signed a contract with the KIA Tigers of the KBO on Monday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Turner spent most of the 2018 season in the minors, posting a combined 3.98 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 104 innings with Triple-A Toledo and New Orleans. He struggled during his brief time in the majors, finishing with a 20.25 ERA and 3.75 WHIP across 6.2 innings with the Marlins and Tigers.