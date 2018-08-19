Turner will be called up to start Sunday's game against the Twins.

Zach McAllister was designated for assignment to make room for Turner, who will return for his second start with the Tigers this season. Turner only went one inning in his first start earlier this month, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits. A top-10 overall pick in 2009, Turner has managed just a 5.6 K-BB percentage in 369 career innings at the big-league level.