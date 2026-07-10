Tigers' Jake Rogers: Homers again Thursday

Rogers went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

With Dillon Dingler getting the night off a day after taking a foul ball off his right thumb, Rogers stepped into the starting lineup and went deep for the second straight game. X-rays came back negative on Dingler's thumb, so he may be able to return soon, but the Tigers also only have three more games before the All-Star break and may play it safe with their starting catcher. If that's the case, Rogers should get a few more chances to shine before returning to a backup role in the second half.