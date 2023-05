Schoop went 2-for-4 with one double and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the White Sox.

Schoop was in the starting lineup for the first time in three games and delivered his second multi-hit game of the season, launching a double in the eighth inning after a single in his first at-bat. With the emergence of Zach McKinstry, Schoop has been relegated to part-time duties for the Tigers. For the month of May, the 31-year-old has driven in just two runs over 30 at-bats.