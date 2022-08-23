The Tigers placed Schoop (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Detroit had been hopeful that Schoop's sprained right ankle would show enough improvement following Monday's off day for him to return to action at some point within the next few days, but his move to the IL suggests he wasn't healing as quickly as anticipated. The Tigers called up Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo to provide depth in the infield while Schoop is out, but Kody Clemens and Willi Castro will likely be the primary candidates to fill in at second base for the injured 30-year-old.
