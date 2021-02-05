Schoop signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal to return to Detroit on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Schoop has been roughly a league-average hitter over the course of his eight-year career, though he finished above that level in his first season as a Tiger last year, hitting .278/.324/.475, good for a 114 wRC+. Assuming he's in the lineup for most of Detroit's games (which shouldn't be too hard given the rebuilding team's roster), he'll have a good chance to reach 20 homers, something he did in each season from 2016 to 2019.
