Boyd is working on his offspeed pitches during spring training and could use them more this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Boyd's hard-hit rate on curveballs and sliders last year was 13.5 percent, which was second best among qualified starters. The lefty is taking that success to heart, as he plans to diversify his pitches more and challenge hitters less frequently with his fastball. He said his slider is "definitely becoming more of a weapon for me, and something that I'll probably use a little more in the course of a game if the game dictates it more, too. I feel comfortable with it." Boyd posted a 5.27 ERA and 1.56 WHIP last season, but he's in line to secure a spot in Detroit's rotation nonetheless.