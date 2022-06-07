Manning (biceps) was cleared to resume throwing Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Manning made just two starts before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. He'd embarked on a rehab assignment in early May before being shut down again late in the month, but he'll now be able to restart his throwing program. It's unclear how far away his eventual return will be, but he's at least trending in the right direction again.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Shut down with biceps issue•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Next step undecided•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Slated to make another rehab start•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Dealing with lightheadedness•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Exits rehab start with injury•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Needs another rehab start•