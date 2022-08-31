Manning (1-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits across 2.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners. He walked one and struck out one.

After tossing six scoreless innings in his last start to earn his first win of the year, Manning regressed Tuesday. Two home runs helped do in the righty as Seattle scored six times in the third to break the game open. Manning now has a 3.79 ERA across 40.1 innings this season, and while the 24-year-old has shown flashes, he's still looking for more consistency at the MLB level. He'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Royals.