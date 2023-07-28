Manning (3-2) took the loss against the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings.

This was arguably the worst outing of Manning's campaign, as both the seven runs and seven hits were season-high marks. The right-hander was particularly vulnerable to the long ball Thursday, as the final four runs against him came by way of three Angels homers. Prior to this contest, Manning hadn't surrendered a home run over 25 innings in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27, so there probably isn't cause for concern in regard to a problem keeping the ball in the park, especially since two of the three blasts against him Thursday were hit by MLB homer leader Shohei Ohtani. Manning will look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come at home versus the Rays next week.