Manning (foot) allowed two runs on three hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers. He walked four and struck out four,

Manning pitched pretty well in his return to the mound and left with a chance to earn the win, but Detroit's bullpen allowed six earned runs in an eventual 8-3 loss. The righty had been out since April due to a fractured right foot. He displayed some rust with the season-high four walks, though it was an otherwise promising outing. Manning gives the Tigers a boost with so many starters out due to injuries, and he's slated to take the mound again over the weekend at Coors Field against the Rockies.