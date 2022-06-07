Pineda (finger) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Pineda has been out with a broken finger since mid-May after getting hit by a comebacker. He was limited to mostly fastballs and changeups Tuesday and still has plenty of steps to complete before being cleared to return to the active roster, but he's at least trending in the right direction.
