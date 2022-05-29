Garcia is scheduled to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins in Detroit, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Detroit isn't expected to activate any of its six injured starting pitchers from the injured list during the upcoming week, so Garcia will be in store for at least one more turn through the rotation. After making his first eight appearances with the Tigers out of the bullpen this season, Garcia tossed four innings in his start May 25 in Minnesota. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks and struck out five in the 78-pitch outing.