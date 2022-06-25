Garcia (2-2) earned the win during Friday's 5-1 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Making his sixth straight start, Garcia put multiple runners on in only the first and fourth innings en route to a season-best 59 game score and narrowly missed consecutive quality starts after being pulled with one out in the fifth. In those six turns, the 24-year-old has posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 27 strikeouts through 29.1 innings and lines up to start again midweek against San Francisco.