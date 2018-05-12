Carpenter was added to Detroit's roster as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore.

Carpenter has appeared in just one game for the Tigers this season, allowing three earned runs off five hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings against Pittsburgh on April 1. He will be utilized out of the bullpen during Saturday's twin-bill and then likely return to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

