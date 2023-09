Gipson-Long allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Gipson-Long kept the scoring down, but he didn't have dominant stuff Friday, throwing 52 of 89 pitches for strikes. He's maintained a 2.40 ERA through 15 innings over three starts while adding a 20:6 K:BB. He's tentatively due for one more start in 2023, which is expected to be at home versus the Royals.