Torkelson signed a one-year, $4.075 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torkelson will bring in a $3.2893 million raise during his first year of arbitration eligibility after enjoying his best year at the plate in 2025, during which he slashed .240/.333/.456 with 31 homers, 78 RBI and 82 runs scored across 649 regular-season plate appearances. He's a safe bet to continue operating as Detroit's everyday first baseman in 2026 while batting near the middle of the order.