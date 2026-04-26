Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Home run surge continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Reds.
Torkelson extended his home-run streak to four games, which is the slugger's longest at the MLB level. He last went deep in four straight games during his sophomore season at Arizona State in 2019, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. This is also the first time any Detroit player has accomplished the feat since Ian Kinsler in 2016. Torkelson's surge has quieted some concerns over his slow start to the season from a power standpoint, as he didn't go deep once in the first 23 games of the year.
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