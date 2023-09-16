Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.

Torkelson extended his hitting streak to six games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-27 with a home run and seven RBI. Overall this month, the youngster is batting a robust .397 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 13 contests. Torkelson is trending up as he nears the end of his second MLB campaign.