Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Tigers
Rosenthal's contract was selected by the Tigers on Monday.
Rosenthal is having a tough time in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He was cut by the Nationals after posting a 22.74 ERA in 6.1 innings and now has a 7.36 ERA in 14.2 innings at the Triple-A level. The rebuilding Tigers have little reason not to take a flyer on him, but nothing in his statline suggests that fantasy owners should do the same.
More News
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Struggles in Triple-A debut•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Officially signs with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Expected to sign minor-league deal•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Let go by Washington•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rejoins Nationals•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Decision coming Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...