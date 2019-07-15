Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Tigers

Rosenthal's contract was selected by the Tigers on Monday.

Rosenthal is having a tough time in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He was cut by the Nationals after posting a 22.74 ERA in 6.1 innings and now has a 7.36 ERA in 14.2 innings at the Triple-A level. The rebuilding Tigers have little reason not to take a flyer on him, but nothing in his statline suggests that fantasy owners should do the same.

