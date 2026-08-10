Tigers' Troy Melton: Limits Giants in no-decision

Melton did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings.

Melton threw 60 of his 92 pitches for strikes and generated 14 whiffs while never facing more than four batters in an inning. He held San Francisco scoreless through six frames before returning for the seventh and issuing a leadoff walk to Rafael Devers, prompting his exit. Melton watched from the dugout as a run eventually scored on an error. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run across his last three starts (20 innings) and owns a 3-0 record with a 0.64 ERA since the beginning of July. Through 80 innings this season, Melton boasts a stellar 1.46 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox on Saturday.