Peralta allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of relief during Sunday's loss to the White Sox. He walked one and struck out two.

Making his fourth appearance since returning from the injured list earlier this month, Peralta had an uncharacteristically rough outing. It was only the third time this season he's given up two runs in a game. That's allowed Peralta to carry a strong 2.65 ERA, and he should stick in a relief role for the Tigers, though he could potentially pick up some starts due to the club's injury woes in the rotation. Peralta has started once this season but made 18 starts for Detroit last year, when he turned in a 3.07 ERA across 93.2 innings.