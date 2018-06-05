Lincecum (finger) was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Lincecum's 30-day rehab assignment coming to an end Monday, the Rangers opted to cut him loose rather than make room for him on their active and 40-man roster. The decision was likely made easier by the 6.17 ERA Lincecum posted over 11.2 innings on his rehab assignment. He'll look to latch on elsewhere, though at this point it's tough to see him making an impact at the major-league level again.