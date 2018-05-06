Lincecum (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Lincecum, who is on the 60-day disabled list with blister issues, has been working through a throwing program at extended spring training. He completed a 26-pitch bullpen with no issues Saturday, clearing the way for him to get back into game action with a minor-league affiliate. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Lincecum will make before joining the Rangers. He's eligible for activation May 28.