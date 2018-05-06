Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set for rehab assignment
Lincecum (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Lincecum, who is on the 60-day disabled list with blister issues, has been working through a throwing program at extended spring training. He completed a 26-pitch bullpen with no issues Saturday, clearing the way for him to get back into game action with a minor-league affiliate. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Lincecum will make before joining the Rangers. He's eligible for activation May 28.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set to throw at extended spring training•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: To continue throwing at extended spring training•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws BP on Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....