Lincecum (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Lincecum, who is on the 60-day disabled list with blister issues, has been working through a throwing program at extended spring training. He completed a 26-pitch bullpen with no issues Saturday, clearing the way for him to get back into game action with a minor-league affiliate. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Lincecum will make before joining the Rangers. He's eligible for activation May 28.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories