Rangers' Tim Lincecum: No decision on activation
The Rangers have yet to map out a target return date for Lincecum (finger) to return from the 60-day disabled list, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.
Lincecum's health no longer seems to be much of a concern since he has already logged eight rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock, but his poor performance in those outings has delayed the Rangers from adding him onto the active roster. The right-hander has given up eight runs on 13 hits and seven walks over 9.2 innings at Round Rock while showcasing diminished velocity, providing little optimism that he'll be able to find much success against major-league hitters. He may need to string together several quality performances in a row in the Pacific Coast League before he returns to the majors for the first time since 2016.
