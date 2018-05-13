Lincecum (finger) allowed two baserunners and struck out two in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This was Lincecum's third outing -- and the first scoreless one -- of his rehabilitation stint. The report following Friday's outing was similar to his first two appearances: the right-hander is building arm strength and trying to push his velocity beyond 90 mph.