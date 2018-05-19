Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws two innings Thursday
Lincecum (finger) tossed a season-high two innings of relief Thursday, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports.
There is still no timetable for Lincecum, who is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA over five minor-league appearances. Manager Jeff Banister was pleased with his performance Thursday, when Lincecum got up to 28 pitches (16 strikes), but maintains the right-hander will remain on the disabled list until he can throw three innings.
