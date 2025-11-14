Second base has long been the oddball position within the minor league ranks, a weird mishmash of shortstops deemed not quite nimble enough to remain there and fringe hitters desperately trying to avoid a career-ending move to first base or left field.

Sort of like at first base, then, it'll be a while before we know which prospects will ultimately wind up at second base. Those presently occupying it are a mostly unimpressive group. Sure, we could speculate on someone like Luis Pena, given the presence of a superior shortstop prospect (Jesus Made) in the Brewers system, but Pena isn't actually a second baseman yet. And no one can say with much certainty how that situation will shake out.

2026 Prospects: C 1B 2B

So I'll stick to those already at second base, with an emphasis on what they can do for the Fantasy game. Will James Triantos, Juan Brito, Nick Yorke, Aron Estrada, Kyle deBarge, Cesar Prieto, and Jeral Perez have some role in the majors? Probably. Are they likely to command much interest in Fantasy? Probably not.

Meanwhile, Demetrio Crisantes and Yoeilin Cespedes still have upside to dream on, but their disappointing 2025 takes them out of the running for now.

Who's left? These 10.

Note: These rankings are intended mainly for Dynasty use, emphasizing long-term value over a quick payoff, but to say proximity holds no weight wouldn't be entirely accurate either. Not all of these players will contribute in 2026 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2025: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .245 BA (302 AB), 9 HR, 12 SB, .813 OPS, 66 BB, 91 K

The first pick in the 2024 draft has only seen his stock slip since then, but not enough to remove him from the top spot at this prospect-poor position. Bazzana has lived up to being one of the most disciplined hitters in the minors, and he's faster than his stolen base numbers so far would suggest. But so much of his upside right now is theoretical, most notably a power projection that's been inhibited by timing issues at the plate.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2025: High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .262 BA (450 AB), 17 HR, 12 SB, .834 OPS, 69 BB, 104 K

Undersized and not exactly a model of athleticism, Arroyo had been punching above his weight right up until the point he reached Double-A, where he homered just two times in 250 plate appearances. He was young for the level, though, and still showed exceptional on-base skills by reaching at a .376 clip (.408 for his career), so I'll trust the power to come around in a return trip to Double-A.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2025: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .289 BA (499 AB), 15 HR, 24 SB, .833 OPS, 67 BB, 98 K

After a disastrous first full year in the Diamondbacks system, the 12th pick in the 2023 draft came roaring back in 2025 while switching to the keystone, reportedly benefiting from allowing the ball to travel deeper into the zone. The concern is that the Diamondbacks' Double- and Triple-A affiliates are both extremely hitter-friendly, and what exit velocity data we have for Troy is underwhelming to say the least (86.8 mph average at Triple-A).

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2025: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .270 BA (460 AB), 15 HR, 24 SB, .774 OPS, 56 BB, 98 K

Escobar looked like one of 2025's biggest breakouts when he slashed .285/.377/.452 at Low-A Clearwater, but then he slashed only .247/.338/.358 as he moved up two levels for his final 51 games. His exit velocities are promising enough for you to keep the faith, though, particularly when combined with a strikeout rate below 20 percent.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2025: Triple-A, majors

Minor league stats: .260 BA (419 AB), 17 HR, 41 SB, .830 OPS, 70 BB, 139 K

Major league stats: .167 BA (42 AB), 4 HR, 1 SB, .675 OPS, 2 BB, 20 K

Matthews had a clear path to becoming the Astros' primary second baseman at one point in 2025 and couldn't capitalize on it because his tendency to swing and miss -- even on pitches in the zone -- is untenable. It's been a problem throughout his minor league career and has shown little improvement as he's moved up the ladder. His athleticism would make for a compelling Jazz Chisholm comp otherwise, but the chances of a complete miss here are escalating.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2025: Double-A

Minor league stats: .272 BA (434 AB), 9 HR, 20 SB, .745 OPS, 59 BB, 93 K

Billed as a prodigious hitting talent when the Pirates drafted him fourth overall in 2022, Johnson has struggled to live up to the hype or even deliver steady outcomes. While his .272 batting average in 2025 was the best it's ever been, his .382 slugging percentage was the worst it's ever been. The one constant has been his knack for getting on base, and that's a precious enough skill to believe he still has a future in the majors, even if it's not as bright as it once seemed.

7. Josh Adamczewski, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2025: Low-A, High-A

Minor league stats: .320 BA (253 AB), 5 HR, 7 SB, .910 OPS, 43 BB, 53 K

Adamczewski is a smooth-as-silk left-handed hitter whose success is tied more to technique than pure ability. It's the sort of offensive profile that only passes muster at second base, and it's not clear that he has the defensive chops to stick there. Baseball Prospectus comps him to Scooter Gennett, which I think everyone would be happy with, but the line between Gennett and Gavin Lux is a fine one.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2025: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .262 BA (321 AB), 20 HR, 17 SB, .881 OPS, 47 BB, 83 K

A fiery competitor with a bit of Napoleon complex, Riggio has carefully crafted his swing to wring every ounce of power out of his 5-foot-9 frame, winding up with a big leg kick and then golfing balls toward the right field foul pole. An ideal comp would be Brandon Lowe, but it's asking a lot to go right. Most notably, Riggio's one-dimensional swing will have to be adaptable enough to handle major league-caliber breaking balls.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2025: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .296 BA (504 AB), 19 HR, 31 2B, .828 OPS, 36 BB, 87 K

Getting the ball off the ground just a little bit saw Anderson's home run output jump in 2025, and his batting average rose along with it. There are no standout tools here, and as a right-handed hitter with poor on-base skills and limited defense, his most likely path is as a bat-first backup. His 2025 offers hope for something more, though, if he finds himself in the right place at the right time.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2025: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .291 BA (406 AB), 5 HR, 48 SB, .842 OPS, 69 BB, 73 K

I'm coloring outside the lines with this one, trusting that the league has evolved in such a way that non-power hitters can excel again. Antonacci's batting eye is about as good as you'll ever see, accounting for a .433 on-base percentage between three stops, and he's a committed base-stealer even for lacking in high-end speed. Think Steven Kwan or Sal Frelick, but with more stolen bases.