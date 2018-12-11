Troy Tulowitzki: Released by Blue Jays

Tulowitzki (heel) was released by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays will still have to pay the $38 million that remains on the shortstop's contract. A five-time All-Star with the Rockies, Tulowitzki's career has been wrecked by injuries since a mid-2015 trade to Toronto. He was an effective enough player for the first year and a half with his new team but played in just 66 games in 2017 and none in 2018, with bilateral bone spurs keeping him on the disabled list all season. If the Blue Jays prefer an empty roster spot over keeping him around despite the financial commitment, that doesn't bode well for the likelihood of another team taking a chance on him, though his past success could be enough to at least earn him a minor-league deal.