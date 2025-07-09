The Twins selected Misiewicz's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

The Twins are swapping left-handed relievers, adding Misiewicz to the roster and designating Joey Wentz for assignment. Misiewicz held a 4.02 ERA and 29:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings this season with St. Paul. The 30-year-old has a career 4.67 ERA and 114:38 K:BB over 115.2 frames covering parts of five seasons at the big-league level.