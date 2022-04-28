Ober was removed from Thursday's game against the Tigers in the top of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Ober gave up a balk before allowing a single in the top of the fourth, and he exited the game after visiting with a trainer. The right-hander threw 73 pitches and allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings prior to his departure. The nature and severity of his injury haven't been revealed, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday in Baltimore.